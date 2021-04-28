Short Interest in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Rises By 1,300.7%

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,800 shares, an increase of 1,300.7% from the March 31st total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtant Medical stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) by 687.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,803,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,554,394 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 93.85% of Xtant Medical worth $87,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

XTNT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,292. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24. Xtant Medical has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

