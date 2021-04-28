Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 38,224 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 79,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock remained flat at $$15.10 on Wednesday. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,880. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

