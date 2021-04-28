Riverstone Advisors LLC Buys 58,067 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 110.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares during the period. DraftKings accounts for 3.5% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 219,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,904,199. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Macquarie boosted their price target on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

