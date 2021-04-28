MBE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.79. 3,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,166. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.14 and a 12-month high of $141.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

