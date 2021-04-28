$138.85 Million in Sales Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to report sales of $138.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.50 million and the highest is $139.70 million. MasterCraft Boat posted sales of $102.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $503.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $502.81 million to $504.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $565.51 million, with estimates ranging from $553.00 million to $576.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.13 million, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

