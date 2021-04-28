$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 132,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 56,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,100,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.72. 6,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,890. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 118.64%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

