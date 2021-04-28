Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Round Rock Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 12.0% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $338.95. 1,529,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,268,680. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $211.12 and a 1 year high of $342.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

