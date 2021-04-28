Round Rock Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after buying an additional 107,185 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,551,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 68,815 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.53. 75,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,847. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.27 and its 200-day moving average is $129.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $148.66.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

