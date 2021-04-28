Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,984,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,363,000 after acquiring an additional 235,159 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,049,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,590,000 after acquiring an additional 78,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 613,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after buying an additional 86,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 451,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 54,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.86. 5,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,955. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $46.69.

