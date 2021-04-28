Radnor Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after acquiring an additional 125,421 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,283,000 after acquiring an additional 291,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,466,000 after acquiring an additional 255,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.97. 90,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,070. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,914.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

