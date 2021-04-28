AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%.

ATRC stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.83. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $896,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,300. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRC. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

