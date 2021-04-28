Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Sunrun reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $320.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.99. 162,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,965,242. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,351.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,410.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $389,213.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,445 in the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.