Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.30

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 160040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

