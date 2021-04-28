Whittier Trust Co. Has $14.35 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of American Water Works worth $14,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.10. 8,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,447. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.50 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

