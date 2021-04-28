Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Sony makes up 2.6% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $27,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sony by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,043,000 after acquiring an additional 156,980 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,385,000 after purchasing an additional 154,649 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 922,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 20,822.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,291,000 after purchasing an additional 721,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

SNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

SNE traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sony Co. has a twelve month low of $56.65 and a twelve month high of $118.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.01.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

