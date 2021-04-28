Cohen Lawrence B Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after buying an additional 97,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.67.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.92. The company had a trading volume of 24,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.