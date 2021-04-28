Rosenbaum Jay D. Sells 320 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rosenbaum Jay D. reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,578. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $183.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.