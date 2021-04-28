Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,353 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIAL. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of DIAL remained flat at $$21.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,002. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.