Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 534 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $111.85. 65,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,218,422. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.