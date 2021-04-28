One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. One Stop Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSS. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

In other news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in One Stop Systems by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. 6,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $100.65 million, a P/E ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 2.10.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

