Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Extreme Networks updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.160-0.200 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.16-0.20 EPS.

EXTR stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 66,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,086. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $308,431.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,672.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,153.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,031 shares of company stock worth $981,431. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

