Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Alkermes updated its FY21 guidance to $0.37 to $0.62 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 0.370-0.620 EPS.

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 34,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,349. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $695,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,920 shares of company stock worth $1,770,300. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.