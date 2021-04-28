Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 11,645 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

NEAR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.17. 509,498 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

