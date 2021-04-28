TD Securities Boosts Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$6.50

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Capstone Mining to C$4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.84.

TSE:CS traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.47. 4,011,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,414. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.48 and a 1 year high of C$5.59.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Capstone Mining will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$260,689.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,689.80. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$866,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,794,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 641,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,706.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

