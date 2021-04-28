Raymond James Lowers Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $44.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEP. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

NYSE BEP traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.21. 6,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,212. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 64.2% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 225,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 88,363 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 58,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

