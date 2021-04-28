Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,105. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.