BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 581.3% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 89,207 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 166,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth $278,000.

Shares of NYSE:MUE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,873. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $13.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

