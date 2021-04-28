Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,399 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.19.

Starbucks stock opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $136.74 billion, a PE ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

