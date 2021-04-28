BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Insiders sold a total of 1,697,810 shares of company stock valued at $102,807,504 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.26. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

