Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CFO Jennifer A. Laclair Sells 3,334 Shares

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ALLY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.58. 134,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,385,832. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

