Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $153,000 Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $281,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,681,969 shares of company stock valued at $302,893,844 in the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYFT traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.86. The stock had a trading volume of 120,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,722,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.79.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

