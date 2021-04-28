Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,432 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 405,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $35,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,187,000 after acquiring an additional 171,010 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,849,000 after acquiring an additional 55,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,330,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,309,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 926,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,972,000 after buying an additional 21,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,944,000 after buying an additional 44,298 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.48. 386,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.96.

