Maj Invest Holding A S Purchases 225,902 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,902 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 4.1% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.29% of Canadian National Railway worth $238,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,843,000 after purchasing an additional 925,820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $54,001,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $41,609,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.32. The stock had a trading volume of 65,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

