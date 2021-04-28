Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $16.97 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1,099.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,207 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $16,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

EFV traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $52.20. 7,563,813 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

