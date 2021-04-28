PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Lifted by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 12.5% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 181.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in PayPal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after buying an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.35. 344,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,971,782. The company has a market cap of $318.64 billion, a PE ratio of 102.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.90 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

