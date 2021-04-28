iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,216 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.12% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $71,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 134,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.86. The stock had a trading volume of 57,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,961. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $276.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.48.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.