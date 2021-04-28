Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,550 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $2,897,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.34. 20,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,674. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.66 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

