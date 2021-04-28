Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $759,000 Stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Intrepid Potash worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 372,667 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at $4,086,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,688. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $447.95 million, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.