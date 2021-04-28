Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 30.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 288.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,239 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $142,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.83. The stock had a trading volume of 109,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,011. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of -144.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

