TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 5,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6852 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.65.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

