MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $819,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

MBE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.13. 29,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,036. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.64. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.