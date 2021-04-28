Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,917 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises 1.4% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 280,515 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $164,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 51.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $316,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Truist lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

ATVI traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $91.26. The stock had a trading volume of 268,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,696. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $89.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.