1,875 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000. AutoZone accounts for about 1.0% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 118.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO traded up $17.86 on Wednesday, hitting $1,473.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,394.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,231.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $982.30 and a 52-week high of $1,524.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,423.23.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

