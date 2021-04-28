Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana updated its FY 2021 guidance to 21.250-21.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $21.25 to $21.75 EPS.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $7.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $440.86. 22,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,510. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Humana has a 52-week low of $359.46 and a 52-week high of $474.70.

Get Humana alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.38.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.