Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Announces Earnings Results

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

WING stock traded up $6.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.84. 20,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,955. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.78 and a 200-day moving average of $136.13. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 160.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

WING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.59.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

