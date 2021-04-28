$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will announce earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.66. BWX Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $201,903 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BWXT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,674. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $68.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

