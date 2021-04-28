Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,237 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,786,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,451,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,296,000 after acquiring an additional 616,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.81.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.61, for a total transaction of $1,997,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,397,092.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 416,388 shares of company stock worth $144,573,891 in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.32. The company had a trading volume of 51,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,001. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.67 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.62, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

