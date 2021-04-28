Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Trillium Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

TRIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $8.90. 138,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $916.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $36,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,112 shares of company stock worth $142,366.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,318,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after buying an additional 1,439,200 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,053,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after buying an additional 264,664 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,545,000 after buying an additional 1,707,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

