Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDTX. Aegis initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. 16,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,913. The stock has a market cap of $110.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 115,346 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 46,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 20,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 41,957 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

