Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 million-$2.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 million.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Nephros in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

Nephros stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.57. 90 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,450. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.94. Nephros has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 43.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

